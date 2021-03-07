Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Trading Up 0.6%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 3,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

