Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $691.69 million, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,268 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

