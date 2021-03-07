Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Issued By Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Barrett Business Services in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a market cap of $547.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $114,280. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

