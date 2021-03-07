Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

