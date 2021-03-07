Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

IPAR opened at $71.47 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134 over the last ninety days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $13,906,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $15,010,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

