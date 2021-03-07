Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

NYSE DIN opened at $84.25 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $87.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.