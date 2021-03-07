Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Lifted by B. Riley

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Archrock in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 84.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

