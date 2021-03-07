Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for OraSure Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.04 million, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $353,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 370.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

