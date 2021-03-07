Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRPL. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

