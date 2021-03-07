PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 57.1% in February

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PURE Bioscience stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. PURE Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.05.
About PURE Bioscience
Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.