PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 57.1% in February

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PURE Bioscience stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. PURE Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

