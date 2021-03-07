Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,532,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

