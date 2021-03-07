Prudential PLC Sells 4,075 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

NYSE:LMT opened at $340.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.29. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

