Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,584 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $45,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $507.88 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $550.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.40 and a 200 day moving average of $355.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

