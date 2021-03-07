Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,375 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $26,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.