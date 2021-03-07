Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $90.66. 2,219,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,343. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,567 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $304,237,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

