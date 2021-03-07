ProximaX Achieves Market Cap of $11.92 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $277,276.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ProximaX has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.00467503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00461217 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

