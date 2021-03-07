Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Price Target Raised to $3.10

Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.60 to $3.10 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Protech Home Medical from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Protech Home Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTQQF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Protech Home Medical has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

