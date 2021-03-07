Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.70.

Shares of PB opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $57,826,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after buying an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after buying an additional 328,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

