Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.22. 491,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.