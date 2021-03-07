ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PBSFY opened at $4.86 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

