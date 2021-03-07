ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €22.00 by UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSM. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.99 ($18.81).

ETR:PSM opened at €16.34 ($19.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.73. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a twelve month high of €18.03 ($21.21).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

