ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $4,191,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $224,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,218,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 250,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,619 shares of company stock worth $1,160,934. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARG opened at $25.37 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

