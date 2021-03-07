ProShare Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 451,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after buying an additional 237,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after buying an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $108,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.38, for a total value of $9,363,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,983 shares of company stock valued at $31,111,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,088.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,034.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $958.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.