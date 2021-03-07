ProShare Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 186.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 89.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.92 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

