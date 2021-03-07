ProShare Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,014,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lear by 366.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 435,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lear by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 118,039 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

LEA stock opened at $176.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.90. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

