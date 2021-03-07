ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gentex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

