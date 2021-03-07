ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

