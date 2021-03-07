Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,689 Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

