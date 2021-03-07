Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,632 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter worth $503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 161,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 122,447 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

