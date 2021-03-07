Profund Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705,193 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 16.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $17,378,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,154,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

