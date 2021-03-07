Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,845 NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NIC by 575.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NIC by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NIC by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGOV. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

