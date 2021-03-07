Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 103,138 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 217,856 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLGY. Compass Point increased their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLGY opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.