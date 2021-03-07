Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,093 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 331,707 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.