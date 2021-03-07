Profound Medical Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRN. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at C$28.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.15 million and a PE ratio of -17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 26.50. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of C$9.51 and a 52-week high of C$36.73.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

