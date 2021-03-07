Prism Advisors Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after buying an additional 246,282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $76.04.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.