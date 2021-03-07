Prism Advisors Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 3.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 150,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,751,000 after acquiring an additional 284,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.