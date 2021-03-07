Prism Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 7.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 1.03% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,533,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 170,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

