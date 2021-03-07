Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,743 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $87.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,333 shares of company stock worth $9,651,065 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

