Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,761 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $99.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

