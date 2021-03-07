Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Olin by 27.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $33.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

