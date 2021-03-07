Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

