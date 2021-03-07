Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 794,297 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,208 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.45 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

