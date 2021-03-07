Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,867.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

