PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 58.0% in February

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $134.00.

In other news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $121,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,283 shares of company stock valued at $163,663. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

