Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 10.7%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price rose 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.42. Approximately 111,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 118,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRAX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $10,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,308,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $68,709,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $4,162,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $275,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

