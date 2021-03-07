Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 28th total of 280,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POWL traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

