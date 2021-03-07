PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 55,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. PolyPid has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $19.45.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

