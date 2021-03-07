PlayGame One Day Volume Reaches $96.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $70,018.83 and approximately $96.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.49 or 0.00773319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00043537 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

