Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PLYA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

