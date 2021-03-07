Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.62 Million

Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce sales of $73.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.53 million and the highest is $77.23 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $177.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $385.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $399.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $606.23 million, with estimates ranging from $560.77 million to $654.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

